[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Kyu-han revealed his jealousy, delighting Solbi.

On the 26th, a video titled “You're Invited to the Exhibition I Took Part In” was posted on the YouTube channel “Solbi Is Back.”

In the video, Lee Kyu-han attended the opening of Solbi's exhibition with her. “I actually feel very uncomfortable at events like this. I feel so uncomfortable in places with lots of people I don't know, but I think I'll have to come to events like this more often from now on,” he said, showing his devoted-boyfriend side as he supported his partner.

After the exhibition, the two talked about how Lee Kyu-han's AI-generated ideal type, which looked just like Solbi, had become a hot topic.

“I was a little taken aback. I really did have Solbi in mind when I did it,” Lee Kyu-han said. “I described her as having a round face, chubby cheeks, short bobbed hair, and a dimple on one side, and the result really did look just like (Solbi).”

“Kyung-hwan did it at the same time, but when he described his ideal type, it wasn't very similar to mine. But the AI came up with the exact same person,” he said. “For a moment I found it a little funny, but it wasn't exactly a happy laugh. Because I also knew that Kyung-hwan and Solbi were on friendly terms.”

When Solbi asked, “Oppa, were you jealous?”, Lee Kyu-han replied, “I was jealous. She's my woman,” delighting Solbi.

Lee Kyu-han also recalled something that happened before the two went public with their relationship. “One of Solbi's acquaintances said they were having a birthday party on a yacht. We hadn't gone public with our relationship then. So all these guys kept approaching Solbi and talking to her, and I was kind of annoyed,” he confessed.

“So from then on, I figured I should go with her everywhere, no matter what,” he said. Solbi added, “By the time the drinking session was winding down, you said, ‘We're dating,’” prompting laughter.

Lee Kyu-han confessed, “The best thing about going public with our relationship is that now I can leave Solbi on her own and feel at ease. Before that, I kept asking, ‘Where are you going?’ ‘Who are you meeting?’ ‘You're going to see fireworks? Why are you going there?’” He added, “I don't think people will invite Solbi out as much now.”

But when Solbi said, “People still invite me,” Lee Kyu-han lamented, “There are just so many people around you who are completely oblivious,” adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, Solbi and Lee Kyu-han are set to marry next April. They met through last year's KBS Joy and KBS2 variety show “Seeking Old Encounters” (hereafter, “Omanchu”), became a couple, and officially announced their wedding plans this past October.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.