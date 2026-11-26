[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Ryu Seung-ryong revealed an amusing behind-the-scenes story from when he won the Grand Prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

On the 26th, the YouTube channel PDC by PDC shared footage of Ryu Seung-ryong walking along the Jeju Olle Trail and chatting about various things.

That day, the production crew noted that Ryu Seung-ryong was the only actor to have won the Grand Prize in both the film and TV categories at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Ryu Seung-ryong previously won the film category Grand Prize for Miracle in Cell No. 7, and this year he also took home the TV category Grand Prize for the drama The Dream Life of Mr. Kim.

Recalling his earlier wins, Ryu Seung-ryong said, “I worked on Miracle in Cell No. 7 and Masquerade around the same time. All About My Wife also came out, so several of my projects were released in quick succession just before the Baeksang Arts Awards. I think they evaluated my work as a whole.”

He went on to admit that, since the Grand Prize had already been given to an individual once, he had not thought it would be awarded to an individual again this year.

Ryu Seung-ryong emphasized, “I really didn’t expect it,” and amused everyone by revealing that he had been so sure he would not win that he had even slightly undone his belt buckle while seated in the audience.

When the production crew asked whether his back had hurt after Ryu Seung-ryong explained that he had been sitting for a long time, he said it was because his stomach was being pressed, adding that footage from the time would show him leaning back in his chair.

Meanwhile, Ryu Seung-ryong also expressed his affection for comedy, saying that in his comedic performance in the film Extreme Job, he had not been acting to make people laugh but had simply stayed true to the character, and the audience laughed.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.