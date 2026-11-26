[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Whee In of the group MAMAMOO revealed that she went through a difficult period in the past due to severe depression. Leader Solar also belatedly opened up about a misunderstanding she had held about Whee In.

On the 26th, MAMAMOO member Whee In appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel Solarsido, reminiscing with Solar about their twenties.

That day, as Solar recalled memories of being with Whee In from their trainee days through their debut, she talked about things that had hurt her in the past.

Solar began by saying, “Whee In isn’t the type to open up about her worries or innermost thoughts. Since I was the leader, I felt about 200% responsible at the time. I wanted to do everything well and take good care of the members.”

She went on to confess, “Because Whee In didn’t talk about those things much, I thought, ‘She still doesn’t rely on me as a leader.’ I felt hurt, too, and wondered what I should do.”

But Whee In’s feelings were different. She said, “At the time, I thought I’d just be adding to my members’ worries. If I wasn’t going to talk about it, I shouldn’t have let it show, but it was really obvious I was having a hard time. Looking back now, I think the members must have had a hard time, too.”

She added, “I couldn’t bring it up myself, and I wanted my older members to look in on me a little, but I wondered whether they were really that interested in me,” sharing how hurt she had felt at the time.

Whee In added, “The members don’t really know this, but there was a period of several years when I was doing really badly. I had so many negative thoughts that I had all sorts of bad thoughts. Looking back now, I think I ended up expecting more from people because I was so broken.”

Solar confessed, “At the time, I often wondered, ‘Does Whee In not like being with us?’”

Whee In confessed, “We’d planned to spend time together as the four of us, but I turned them down a lot. To be completely honest, my depression was really severe then. I kept myself isolated in my own space,” adding, “It wasn’t that I disliked the members or found being with them boring. I just really wanted to be alone all the time and stay home.”

Solar said she hadn’t understood Whee In’s condition at the time, and that the recent MAMAMOO tour had helped them get to know each other more deeply.

Whee In also expressed how much she cherished her time with MAMAMOO. She said, “When I drink alone at home and get a little drunk, I look up a lot of MAMAMOO videos. Watching old performance videos makes me feel wistful and sentimental all by myself.”

Solar, who was hearing this for the first time, agreed, saying, “Even the difficult and exhausting times were so precious. I wish I’d known that then and made the most of that time.”

Whee In expressed her affection for the members, saying, “Even though we met through work, I feel like we’ve become more than family.”

Meanwhile, the two shared a special memory by singing Solar’s new song “To My Twenties (Harmonica. Harim)” together that day. Solar also revealed that Whee In had burst into tears when Solar played her new song for her earlier.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.