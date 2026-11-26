[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer G.NA drew attention with her noticeably changed vibe as she returned to the public eye after breaking a hiatus of about 10 years.

On the 26th, G.NA posted a video on her social media with the message, “Same person, different energy (Same girl, different energy). Which style do you like best? Let me know in the comments.”

The video showed G.NA in front of the camera, pulling off a range of looks. She showed off an understated charm by pairing glasses and an updo with a hoodie and a long coat, then presented a bolder look with a knit top that revealed her shoulders and waistline, a miniskirt and long boots.

What particularly caught the eye was how different she looked from her heyday. G.NA, who once captivated the Korean music scene with her striking features and glamorous figure, made the passage of time palpable with a more mature face and presence. Now in her late 30s, she still showed off her slim figure and distinctive fashion sense.

It was striking to see her strike confident poses in front of the camera despite her long hiatus. Fans overseas also left comments such as “Pretty” and “I’m completely hooked.”

Born in 1987, G.NA debuted in 2010 with “I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better” and was loved for hit songs including “Black & White,” “Top Girl” and “Pretty Lingerie.” After being fined in connection with a prostitution case in 2016, she halted her activities in the domestic entertainment industry. Recently, she has been sharing updates through social media.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.