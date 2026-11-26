[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Cha Kyung-eun, who is married to actor Lee You-jin, showed off her beautiful bridal look, perfectly pulling off a variety of wedding dresses even while pregnant.

On the 26th, a video titled “VLOG | Wedding Photoshoot, Final Wedding Preparations Through the Ceremony Dress Fitting” was posted on Cha Kyung-eun’s YouTube channel.

The video showed scenes from Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun’s wedding photoshoot and the process of trying on dresses for the ceremony.

What especially caught people’s attention was Cha Kyung-eun’s fitting for her ceremony dress. Currently pregnant, she tried on a series of wedding dresses in different designs as she looked for one to wear at the ceremony. She showed off a variety of styles, from dresses with voluminous silhouettes to those with clean, striking lines and glamorous designs accented with sparkling embellishments. Each dress gave her a different look, prompting exclamations of admiration from those at the venue.

In particular, she also perfectly pulled off a slim-line dress for the second part of the reception, showing off another side of her appeal.

Meanwhile, Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun got married on the 14th. Earlier, in October, Cha announced their marriage and also revealed that she was pregnant, receiving many congratulations.

Lee You-jin is well known as the son of established actor Lee Hyo-jung. Interest also grew after it became known that Cha Kyung-eun is the younger sibling of Kim Seung-yoon, who recently married actor Jang Dong-yoon.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.