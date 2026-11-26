[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Park Mi-sun expressed her happiness as she tasted chocolate cake for the first time in two years since her cancer battle.

On the 26th, a video titled “Why Bread Mi-sun Can't Give Up Bread, LOL: A Tour of Today's Hottest Healthy Bakeries” was posted on the YouTube channel “Miseon Impossible.”

That day, Park Mi-sun admitted, “I'm famous for loving bread so much that people call me ‘Bread Mi-sun,’ but these days, I can't really eat it properly.”

She said she had barely been able to eat bread since her cancer battle. Before setting off on a tour of healthy bakeries, she said, “When I hear ‘healthy bread,’ I think it probably won't taste good,” adding, “I'm heading out to find out whether it can be both healthy and delicious.”

Park Mi-sun first visited a bakery that sells vegan desserts and brunch, and wondered skeptically, “Can bread with no milk or eggs in it really taste good?”

Impressed by the lighter-than-expected, not overly strong flavors, she said, “I thought healthy food would taste bad, but I guess that was a preconception,” adding, “Some of it is a little mild, of course, but that's a matter of personal taste.”

Next, as she tried vegan cake, Park Mi-sun said, “I don't know how long it's been since I last had cake. It's sweet, too, so I try not to eat it much.” She candidly added, “I don't have high expectations just because it's vegan cake. As I said earlier, I have this preconception that healthy food somehow won't taste good.”

Moved as she tasted chocolate cake for the first time in two years, Park Mi-sun said, “I hardly even touched it after I got sick.” She added, “It feels like having delicious cocoa,” and marveled, “It's amazing that this is a vegan cake made without any animal fats at all.”

Park Mi-sun said, “It was such a happy time to taste delicious bread and cake again after so long, things I hadn't been able to eat all this time.”

Meanwhile, after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, Park Mi-sun stopped all activities and devoted herself to chemotherapy and radiation treatment. She later appeared on the tvN show “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired last November, and spoke firsthand about her treatment process.

At the time, Park Mi-sun said, “It's breast cancer, so you can't use the term ‘complete recovery.’ I live with the mindset that if it comes back, I'll get treatment again.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.