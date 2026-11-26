[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo took a swipe at allegations of infidelity involving NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

On the 26th, footage was posted on the YouTube channel “Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo” showing Sunwoo Yong-nyeo visiting popular restaurants in and around Seongbuk-dong, Seoul.

That day, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo headed to a dessert shop after finishing her meal. During the outing, allegations of Jensen Huang’s infidelity came up, and she responded with disbelief, asking, “Why do men cheat?”

She even let out a string of expletives, saying, “You [censored] [censored]. As soon as they make money, they’re [censored]. Why do men cheat as soon as they make money?”

This drew even more attention because Sunwoo Yong-nyeo had repeatedly reminisced that day about her late husband, revealing the special bond they shared as a couple.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo revealed, “After you have a child, you realize how precious your husband is,” adding, “I thought that as long as he was healthy, Yeonji and I would be happy, too.”

She also visited Samcheonggak, which she had once visited with her husband, and reminisced as she looked around the venue where they had held their wedding reception.

She shared her affection for him, saying, “When I thought about why my husband used to take me to so many delicious places, I realized I really ate well. I guess just watching me eat made him happy.”

Later, while visiting Gilsangsa, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo brought up the love story between poet Baek Seok and the Buddhist devotee Gilsanghwa, and shared her convictions: “In the old days, when people loved someone, they loved them to the end. I really like that.”

Meanwhile, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has recently become embroiled in controversy over allegations of infidelity. The allegations have drawn attention in South Korea and abroad because they concern the private life of the head of a global company.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.