[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Lee Min-jung drew attention after sharing her second daughter’s adorable transformation into a mermaid, as the girl has grown so much.

On the 26th, Lee Min-jung posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “Today, I’m a mermaid. I’m Andada-ssi.”

The photos showed Lee Min-jung’s daughter dressed as a mermaid. She wore a subtly shimmering purple top and a skirt with sparkling scale patterns, showing off an adorable look. She added an ornament to her hair to bring out the mermaid vibe. A reflection of her in a glass window was also captured, adding to the cuteness.

Lee Min-jung also drew attention with an outfit just as elaborate as her daughter’s. She wore a sparkling crown and oversized heart-shaped sunglasses, pursing her lips in a playful expression.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung is married to actor Lee Byung-hun, and they have a son and a daughter. They welcomed their first son in 2015, and she gave birth to their second daughter in 2023.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.