[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Hwang Yoon-sung stunned viewers by revealing the enormous scale of his father's farm and a piece of high-end agricultural machinery worth 100 million won.

On the 26th, KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' showed Hwang Yoon-sung setting off on a restorative trip to the countryside with his close friend Lee Chan-won.

In the VCR aired that day, Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won walked side by side along a peaceful country road. The person who warmly greeted the two was Hwang Yoon-sung's father. Despite his busy schedule, the father had made time to come out and welcome his son and Lee Chan-won with open arms, clearly delighted to see them.

Afterward, Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won followed Hwang Yoon-sung's father to look around the farm. But the farm was far bigger than they had expected, leaving not only the two of them but also the studio panelists unable to hide their amazement. The 'Fun-Staurant' cast watching them exclaimed, "This isn't a tour of a farm—it's practically a tour of a whole village" and "So Hwang Yoon-sung turns out to be a rich kid after all."

Indeed, Hwang Yoon-sung's father's farm was immense. It had a greenhouse for peppers, three pepper fields, two sesame fields, a green onion field, a sweet potato field, a napa cabbage field, and even four rice paddies. There was also a large warehouse, a large cold-storage refrigerator, various kinds of expensive farm machinery, and even a chicken coop, leaving everyone speechless. In particular, Hwang Yoon-sung's father surprised viewers by showing off a piece of high-end farm machinery worth 100 million won, used for farming and nicknamed the 'Farmborghini.'

Meanwhile, Hwang Yoon-sung's father, who has been making kimchi for the winter on a massive scale for about 20 years, prepared to make it with as many as 400 heads of cabbage again this year.

Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won were stunned to see 400 heads of salted cabbage piled up like a mountain. Only then did the two realize their father's grand plan and set to work helping with the kimchi-making.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.