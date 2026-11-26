[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Yeonwoo confessed that she developed health problems after going on an extreme diet, eating only two spoonfuls of rice a day to lose 10 kg in two months.

The first episode of tvN’s Iron Girls 3 aired on the 26th, showing Seol In-ah, Geum Sae-rok, Han Ji-hyun and Yeonwoo gathering ahead of their short-track speed skating challenge.

That day, Yeonwoo talked about how people around her reacted when they heard she was joining Iron Girls 3. “They all said, ‘Why you?’ They also said, ‘Can you even stand up?’”

When Geum Sae-rok asked, “Sounds like you spend a lot of time lying down. Do you like lying down?” Yeonwoo joked, “I don’t even really like sitting, and I’ve kept up a routine centered on exercising while lying down. It’s like breathing exercises.”

Yeonwoo cited health concerns as the reason she joined the program. “I lost about 10 kg in two months. I had put on a lot of weight,” she said, adding, “I starved myself really severely to lose weight. Sometimes I ate only about two spoonfuls of rice a day,” astonishing those around her.

She went on to admit, “While I was starving myself, my immune system became extremely weakened. I also broke out in hives, and my body was in bad shape in many ways.”

Yeonwoo confessed, “I’m not very good at managing my weight, so I’ve often had to lose weight in a hurry. Starving myself wasn’t comfortable, but I didn’t want to exercise or even go outside, so I starved myself because I wanted to lose weight the easy way.”

She explained that she joined the program because, as she put it, “I wanted to break away from that approach and get healthy again.”

Yeonwoo, who said she broke out in hives from head to toe, said, “It was so itchy that it actually hurt. So I cried a lot. I wanted to live a healthy life, and I met Seol In-ah when I was thinking, ‘I can’t keep living like this.’”

She recalled, “Seol In-ah took me to a dark corner and said, ‘What do you think of Iron Girls? Want to do it together? It’s fun. But it’s really hard.’”

Yeonwoo said of Seol In-ah, “She’s bursting with energy on set. Her toned body is impressive, and she has this bright energy that comes from who she is, not something she has to force. When I saw people like her, I felt envious and wanted to be like them.”

Seol In-ah said, “On set, I told Yeonwoo, ‘I want to help you get healthy,’ because I’d been through the same thing. I also had inflammation throughout my body and went to a university hospital.”

She added, “Through Iron Girls, I learned how to get healthy and live a self-directed life.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.