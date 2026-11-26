[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Yano Shiho of “Fun-Staurant” revealed her 5-billion-won Tokyo home.

Yano Shiho’s life in Tokyo was featured on KBS 2TV’s “Fun-Staurant,” which aired on the 26th. She is the nation’s favorite foreign daughter-in-law and the mother of Choo Sarang.

In footage shown that day, Yano Shiho invited the “Fun-Staurant” production crew to her home in Tokyo. The home, where Choo Sung-hoon, Yano Shiho and Sarang had lived together, had drawn attention through Choo Sung-hoon’s YouTube channel and was worth around 5 billion won. Yano Shiho caught people’s attention when she introduced the house and revealed, “It’s in my name.” She said the space was like the culmination of her 30-year modeling career. She then drew laughs by adding, “Choo Sung-hoon does give me money for living expenses.”

The home made an impression with its modern yet natural interior. Past the spacious entryway, a vast living room opened up, and its expansive feel drew admiration. Most strikingly, the home was neatly organized, contrary to expectations.

When the production crew exclaimed, “It’s clean,” Yano Shiho replied, “I cleaned.” She then clarified, “Everyone gets the wrong idea because of my husband. Our house doesn’t look shabby anymore,” drawing more laughs.

Her daughter Choo Sarang also appeared for the first time in a while, delighting viewers. Yano Shiho showed the bedroom she shares with Sarang. Having inherited her mother’s model DNA, Sarang has now grown to 15 and boasts a tall stature and long limbs. Viewers were especially surprised to learn that she now stands a remarkable 172 centimeters tall.

Yano Shiho also opened up about the challenges of sharing a bed with Sarang. “Sarang’s legs are really long. So we sleep diagonally, and we even fight over space when we’re asleep,” she explained.

She also revealed why she sleeps with her daughter Sarang rather than her husband, Choo Sung-hoon. “My husband sleeps in Sarang’s room,” Yano Shiho said. “He prefers a firm mattress and a cool environment, while I like a soft mattress and a warm temperature. Sleep quality is really important.” She added, “Especially since my husband is an athlete and I’m a model, it’s even more important.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.