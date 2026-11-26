[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Shiho Yano gave a glimpse into her distinctive life in Tokyo, revealing an 8.5-million-won hydrogen inhaler and an expensive luxury tableware collection.

Shiho Yano's daily life in Tokyo was featured on the 26th on KBS 2TV's Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant. She is the nation's favorite foreign daughter-in-law and the mother of Choo Sarang.

That day, Shiho Yano showed off her Tokyo home, which had drawn attention through Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel and is valued at around 5 billion won.

Shiho Yano drew attention by showing the bedroom she shares with Sarang and revealing her distinctive self-care routine. She has said she considers sleep quality important, and kept a hydrogen inhaler beside her bed as part of her regular routine.

“They say hydrogen is the smallest element on Earth and is absorbed deep into cells, where it eliminates harmful bacteria,” Shiho Yano said. “It also has anti-aging effects. It's popular in Japan's entertainment and fashion industries.”

Now in her third year of using a hydrogen inhaler as part of her routine, Shiho Yano surprised the production crew when she answered “1 million yen” after they asked how much it cost.

Shiho Yano then showed off the high-end luxury tableware collection she keeps at home. Elegant plates and tableware from various luxury brands were neatly displayed, drawing admiration.

Asked how much the tableware cost, Shiho Yano replied, “I don't know. I've collected it over a long time.” Her distinctive taste and comfortable lifestyle were evident in the luxury tableware collection she had gradually built up over the years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.