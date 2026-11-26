[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Seo Jang-hoon scolded a wife who spent 100,000 won in a single day while her husband earned 90,000 won a day through grueling delivery work.

The story of an “immature couple” whose relationship was strained by the wife’s overspending was featured on JTBC’s “Divorce Re-Boot Camp,” which aired on the 26th.

Footage of their daily life shown that day revealed the wife’s spending habits, which took no account of their financial situation. She admitted that she habitually took taxis.

After returning home from work, the husband talked with his wife about their expenses. She had spent all 100,000 won he sent her in a single day. She said that she had spent more than 30,000 won on round-trip taxi fares alone.

The husband vented his frustration, saying, “You say you need a taxi for everything, so I don’t want to give you money.”

The husband earned 90,000 won from delivery work that day. The wife’s spending for one day had exceeded her husband’s earnings for the day. He spoke about how he had felt at the time, saying, “I was really annoyed in that situation.”

The footage of how the husband earned money made the situation even more heartbreaking. He kept making deliveries despite getting soaked, and even had an accident in which he dropped food during a delivery. The food had to be thrown away, and he did not even receive the delivery fee.

The money he earned through all that hardship did not even match what his wife spent in a single day.

Meanwhile, the wife cited her husband as the reason she was not working. She said that she had once worked so hard that she held three jobs at once, including as a nursing care aide and a caregiver, but quit after meeting her husband because she struggled mentally and even experienced shortness of breath.

The husband, on the other hand, said he thought his wife had lost confidence after being repeatedly fired from jobs. The couple also had different views on why she was not working.

Watching this, Seo Jang-hoon expressed his frustration by shouting, “How can you live without thinking at all!”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.