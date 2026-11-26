[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Cho Seung-woo joked about why he had not married, blaming his mother's remark.

A video titled "[Cho Seung-woo & Jeon Mi-do] Cho Seung-woo's Menopause(?) Confession and 'Implant' Confession Revealed for the First Time. Plus, a Truly Context-Free Chat!!" was posted on the YouTube channel "Next-Door Couple Seo Hyun-chul & Jung Jae-eun" on the 26th.

Cho Seung-woo said, "Health has been my top concern lately," adding, "I work out and make sure to take a lot of supplements." He went on to open up: "Lately, I get sick out of the blue. I suddenly have an allergic reaction, for example."

He said it seemed he had hit male menopause at 46, adding, "Everything feels pointless," and, "I'm depressed." He also said he had recently gotten an implant. "All of a sudden, they told me I had to have a perfectly healthy molar pulled. The gum underneath had completely eroded, so I had it extracted. I'm a man with a missing molar." He added, "I think it's because of my immune system. My male hormone levels have dropped, too, so I cry a lot," then mimed crying and made everyone laugh.

Cho Seung-woo looked back on his past, saying, "I think it's because I've lived like an old man for too long. Even in my 20s and 30s, I did nothing but work and kept wondering, 'Where am I, anyway?'"

Turning to the couple Seo Hyun-chul and Jung Jae-eun, he said, "You two at least got married, didn't you? I've already passed that age, but I'm still alone," expressing his bittersweet feelings.

Asked whether he wanted to get married, he replied, "When I was young, my mom told me, 'You won't be able to get married. You're such a fussy old man—who would ever marry you?'"

When Seo Hyun-chul chimed in, "Your mother must have read you right," Cho Seung-woo shot back, "I say that for my mom to hear. I can't get married because of what my mom said," drawing more laughter.

He also admitted, "Mom is always right. I do have a bit of that fussy old man in me. I'm really timid."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.