[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The husband in the “Immature Couple” on Divorce Re-Boot Camp stunned the cast with the shocking confession that he wanted both his wife and her friend.

The episode of JTBC’s Divorce Re-Boot Camp broadcast on the 26th showed a home investigation and in-depth counseling session involving the “Immature Couple.”

A video of the home investigation from the husband’s side revealed that the wife had been unfaithful. She confessed that just three months after registering her marriage, she had lived with a man she met through social media and had a physical relationship with him.

The wife even shifted the blame for the affair onto her husband, telling him, “I met that man because you made me feel lonely.” Seo Jang-hoon erupted in anger, saying, “How can you be so brazen?!”

However, the wife’s home investigation that followed revealed the husband’s shocking true colors.

The husband, who had said he wanted to protect his wife, showed himself to be irresponsible: he only went to work when he felt like it and repeatedly fell behind on the rent. Even so, he spared no expense on his own motorcycle.

Even more shocking was the fact that the husband had also been unfaithful. At a drinking get-together with his wife, he confessed his feelings to her friend and even kissed her.

The husband especially stunned everyone when he opened up about how he felt at the time: “I didn’t want to break up with my wife, but I wanted to date her friend. I wanted both, but I couldn’t have them, and it was so frustrating.”

The wife eventually burst into tears after hearing her husband’s shocking confession. Even Lee Dong-gun, who had earlier defended the husband, could not hide his disbelief, saying, “Oh, man. That’s not an easy line even in a drama.”

Seo Jang-hoon was also dumbfounded by the couple’s successive confessions of infidelity, saying, “This is quite a spectacle.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.