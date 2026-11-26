[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Ayane, the wife of actor Lee Ji-hoon, shared an update from the postpartum care center after giving birth to their second child.

On the 26th, Ayane posted several photos on her social media, saying, "So many people have congratulated me, and I've been having such happy days. I've now checked into a postpartum care center."

The photos showed Ayane taking a mirror selfie in comfortable clothes at the postpartum care center. Looking radiant even right after giving birth, she posed with both hands making V signs in front of a fruit basket she had received from acquaintances and smiled happily.

Speaking about her second child, Ayane said, "Bokbok has a big appetite and eats and sleeps well every day. Thanks to the caregivers at the postpartum care center, I'm able to rest comfortably."

She also opened up about her honest feelings on life at the postpartum care center, which was quite different from when she gave birth to her first child.

Ayane confessed, "Maybe because this is my second, I haven't gone a day without taking care of Rui in 28 months, except when I traveled abroad. I'm so used to being busy and surrounded by noise that this place, where there's no one around and not much to do, feels a little strange now."

She continued, "When I had my first child, my husband was with me almost every day, but with Rui's care and his schedule, we don't get to spend much time together." She added, "I'll think of this as my last chance and try even harder to rest."

Ayane also piqued curiosity by hinting that she would share the story behind her second childbirth, saying, "Does anyone know how I gave birth to my first child? The second was really a whole different story. Want me to tell you about it?"

Netizens congratulated and encouraged her, leaving comments such as, "You went through a lot. Take good care of yourself," "The road ahead will be paved with flowers," and "This is the most important time for a mother."

Lee Ji-hoon married Ayane, a Japanese woman 14 years his junior, in 2021. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024 and recently had their second child, making them a family of four.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.