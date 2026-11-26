[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kim Hye-eun has shown off her slim figure in leggings, looking so youthful that it is hard to believe she is 53.

On the 25th, a video titled “Kim Hye-eun, a 30-Year Veteran of Namdaemun Market, Reveals Her Shopping Route” was posted on her YouTube channel.

That day, Kim Hye-eun was working out at home in a cropped T-shirt and leggings that fit snugly. The production crew saw her and asked skeptically, “You weren’t just doing that right before I got here, were you?” Kim shot back, “What do you take me for!” making them laugh.

After her workout, Kim Hye-eun stood up, drawing attention as she showed off her slim figure in snug-fitting leggings. Her slim figure and meticulous self-care—hard to believe for someone who is 53 this year—drew admiration.

Previously, some subscribers had criticized the outfits Kim Hye-eun wore in a YouTube video filmed at home. She said, “I filmed that day wearing a top with thin straps. But a few people commented, ‘Put some clothes on’ and ‘Your clothes are too revealing.’”

She went on to explain, “You have to wear a sleeveless top and tight pants for your flesh to spill out and the fat under your butt to show. If it’s sagging, you have to tense up to keep your figure in shape,” adding, “I deliberately wear tight-fitting clothes at home to keep myself disciplined.” jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.