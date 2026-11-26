[Sportschosun Reporter supremez] Cho Sae-ho candidly admitted that he had no income recently as his work slowed down.

On the 26th, a video titled “Cho Sae-ho Forced onto the Streets After His Filmed Segments Were Cut in Their Entirety” was posted on the YouTube channel “How Can You Go Somewhere You Don’t Know?”

That day, while heading to Myeongdong, Cho Sae-ho ran into an elementary school student who had visited Myeongdong Cathedral with their mother. After hesitating for a moment, the student suddenly asked Cho Sae-ho, “Are you rich?” prompting laughter.

Taken aback, Cho Sae-ho answered honestly, “I’m not exactly short of money, but I haven’t had much work lately.” Even after parting ways with the student, he stressed again, “I didn’t say I had no money; I said I hadn’t had any income recently,” drawing more laughter.

While conducting street interviews, Cho Sae-ho was also asked by a passerby, “Have you opened a store?” He had been standing in front of the shop and taking fans’ requests for photos, so people mistook him for promoting the store’s opening.

“I haven’t opened a store. I guess people think I’m promoting its grand opening because I keep standing right here,” Cho Sae-ho said, adding, “The store is even called ‘Uncle Jo,’” which made people burst out laughing.

Meanwhile, last December, Cho Sae-ho became embroiled in allegations about his close ties to a person identified as a member of an organized crime group and the receipt of money and valuables. At the time, his agency categorically denied the allegations, saying, “They were merely acquaintances, and no money or valuables changed hands.”

Cho Sae-ho also explained, “Because I’ve been attending various regional events for a long time, I’ve met many different people I didn’t know before,” adding, “I want to make clear that the allegations raised because of that connection, which many people are concerned about, are entirely untrue.”

However, as the controversy spread, Cho Sae-ho voluntarily left tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” and KBS 2TV’s “2 Days & 1 Night,” scaling back his television activities. He continued appearing on Netflix’s variety show “Screwballs,” but recently bid farewell to his only regular variety show when the program ended.

Since then, Cho Sae-ho has teamed up with members of the early production team of “You Quiz on the Block” to start making YouTube content and reconnect with viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.