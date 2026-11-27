[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] TV personality Lee Ji-hyun spent some cozy quality time enjoying an enzyme sauna treatment with her beautiful daughter, Seo-yun.

On the 25th, a video titled “I went on a reconciliation date with my seventh-grade daughter” was posted to Lee Ji-hyun’s YouTube channel. It showed Lee going to get an enzyme sauna treatment with her daughter Seo-yun, a first-year middle school student.

Lee said she had long been interested in enzyme sauna treatments and expressed her excitement. The two tried a treatment using cypress sawdust and rice bran. After 20 minutes, Lee said, “It’s so warm” and “It feels like heaven,” expressing her satisfaction. Seo-yun, on the other hand, said, “It’s so hot,” and struggled, making people laugh.

The mother and daughter also had a candid conversation during the treatment. Lee asked her daughter, “Is there anything you want to tell Mom? If you tell me now, I’ll forgive you for everything.” Seo-yun then asked, “If I go hang out with a friend today, what time can I come home?” seeking permission to go out.

Lee coolly replied, “Just tell me who you’re going with and where, and you can come home at 10.” Their conversation about what time her daughter could go out made people laugh.

After the video was posted, subscribers also reacted to Seo-yun’s beauty. They left comments such as, “Seo-yun is so pretty. She looks like a celebrity,” “She looks like actress Jun Jong-seo,” “Of course she’s pretty—she takes after her mom,” and “She has such an elegant vibe,” expressing their admiration.

Lee Ji-hyun divorced twice, in 2016 and 2020, and is currently raising her daughter and son on her own.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.