[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Jeon Hye-bin shared glimpses of her everyday life with her family.

On the 26th, a video titled “Jeon Hye-bin’s Family Revealed for the First Time. Weekend Parenting Now Showing to Rave Reviews [Vlog Compilation.zip]” was posted on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Jeon Hye-bin shared footage from a three-day, two-night family trip with her husband and son. After arriving at their accommodation, her son showed his father around, and her husband responded to everything he said with animated enthusiasm, showing the close bond between father and son.

Later, Jeon Hye-bin said, “An emergency has just come up. I was putting the baby to sleep, and my husband fell asleep too, so I ended up with some time to myself.” She made the most of the unexpected freedom. She quickly put together some snacks and enjoyed a relaxing glass of wine on her own.

On the last night of the trip, her husband and son fell asleep first, and Jeon Hye-bin once again enjoyed some time to herself. She said, “We don’t know how long our child will keep wanting to play with us. While they still do, I try to make the most of our time together. Otherwise, I think I’ll regret it later,” revealing her deep affection for her son.

She added, “I’ll film and upload videos like this from time to time. These are ordinary days, so I don’t know whether anything major or exciting will happen, but each and every day is incredibly precious to me.”

She also reflected on the meaning of everyday life with her family, saying, “I’ve been living what you might call a very intense life since I was so young, so the time I get to enjoy small happiness is incredibly precious.”

Jeon Hye-bin also shared footage from a trip to Yangyang with her family to see the sea one last time this year. The three of them had a lovely time, enjoying the water, roasting marshmallows at their accommodation, and raising a toast to celebrate the start of Jeon Hye-bin’s YouTube channel.

Jeon Hye-bin married a dentist two years her senior in 2019, and they have a son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.