[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Brian revealed the real name of Seo In-young’s celebrity ex-boyfriend and went on to disclose details of their past relationship.

On the 25th, a video titled “Seo In-young Fails to Turn Over a New Leaf!? A Wild Home Party Filled With Shouting (Drinking, a Jacuzzi, and a Showdown of Past Revelations)” was posted on the YouTube channel The Brian.

That day, while acting out a skit with Seo In-young, Brian suddenly asked, “Why did you go out with ‘Chris’ 20 years ago?”

When her former boyfriend’s name came up, Seo In-young bristled: “That Chris again! Why do you keep bringing this up when he’s doing just fine?” When Brian quipped, “I don’t know if he’s doing fine,” Seo was dumbfounded and asked, “Why should I have to talk about my ex-boyfriend?”

Seo In-young then brought up the name of Brian’s ex-girlfriend and retorted, “I’ll spill all the details about your ex-girlfriend, too.” But Brian played coy and pretended not to know, saying, “I don’t know who you’re talking about.”

The two later revealed how they had become close. Seo In-young said, “Brian was a friend of my ex-boyfriend.” Brian admitted, “When the two of them argued, I was there watching and stepped in to keep them from killing each other. I was genuinely worried they’d get into a fistfight.”

When Seo In-young said, “I was really young then, so I think I was pretty passionate about it,” Brian made them laugh by saying, “I thought you were Kim Kardashian. I thought you were going to throw water and get into a fistfight.”

Seo In-young stressed, “He really made me angry,” adding, “I don’t do that anymore.”

Meanwhile, Seo In-young was once embroiled in dating rumors after a photo of her with Chris, a member of the group Sharp (S#arp), was released in 2003. Chris, who is an American national, is reportedly now running a business in the United States following the group’s disbandment.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.