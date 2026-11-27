[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kim Dae-ho opened up about the harsh reality of the cutthroat competition to survive that he has experienced in his second year as a freelancer.

On the 26th, a video titled “In My Second Year as a Freelancer, I Can’t Even Say It’s Hard” was posted on the YouTube channel “News Anhani.”

Announcer Jeon Jong-hwan said he felt sorry for Kim Dae-ho when he saw him on the Netflix variety show “Eodiro Twilji Molla.” “There was something a little sad about watching it. Dae-ho was working so hard on the show and leading the team. His name carries more weight now, and he gets paid for appearances, doesn’t he?” Jeon said.

Jeon continued, “The Dae-ho we used to know was someone who’d pull a face like he didn’t want to be there and say, ‘When is this going to be over? I wish it would end soon.’ But I felt this pressure in him to find something to make people laugh about on the show and lead everyone. Watching that, I felt, ‘This isn’t Dae-ho.’”

Kim Dae-ho agreed, saying, “That’s right. Exactly.” He continued, “There are definitely difficult parts. But if I only show people what I was like in the announcers’ department, I won’t be competitive outside. So I’m still putting myself through the grind. If I want to find out what my distinctive style is, don’t I have to put myself to the test?”

He explained why he had no choice but to change in order to survive as a freelancer, saying, “This market is a place where what I already had just isn’t enough to compete.”

Announcer Park Ji-min also recalled what Kim Dae-ho was like while filming MBC every1’s “The Great Guide 2.5: The Turbulent Guide” last year. “There was a scene in Laos where he suddenly ran toward an elephant, and he jumped in without hesitation, within 10 seconds,” Park said.

Park went on to say, drawing laughs, “When I asked him about his income later, he said, ‘You’d jump in too if you saw the money being deposited into your bank account. There are things that leave you with no choice but to jump in.’”

Kim replied, “Getting kicked by the production crew hurts more than getting hit by an elephant’s trunk or foot. I think I’ve developed a sense of responsibility because now, if I don’t fulfill the role I’m supposed to play, I could cause a lot of trouble for other people.”

When Jeon Jong-hwan said, “You used to have the eyes of a young man, but now you have the eyes of a head of household,” Kim Dae-ho replied, “I actually am the head of the household now. I’m the boss of the family, including my mother and father,” drawing laughter.

Kim Dae-ho also offered practical advice to Park Ji-min, who was considering going freelance. “You’re afraid you’ll regret it if you leave. Honestly, I’m struggling too. When I was in the announcers’ department, there were a few people I thought were born to be announcers. But after leaving, I realized there are so many people in broadcasting I can’t keep up with,” he said.

He added, “If you really want to freelance, I don’t want to talk you out of it. You live your own life,” but stressed, “You have to be even more firmly resolved than you think before you leave.”

As for income, he advised, “If you work hard, you earn more than you did at a company. Money shouldn’t be the goal, but it can be fuel. You have to be ready to go out there and, with your eyes shut, take on whatever work comes your way.”

Kim Dae-ho candidly admitted, “I’m scared too. I live trembling with fear every single day.” When told that his schedule was packed this year, he added, “That’s a real relief, but this is the kind of place where all of that can disappear in an instant. If you’re confident you can face that reality and live with your own decision, I won’t try to stop you.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.