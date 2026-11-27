[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] It was revealed that Tablo also took part in making the diss track by singer John Park that enraged Epik High member DJ Tukutz.

On the 26th, Epik High’s YouTube channel released footage of Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz gathering to come up with a response to John Park’s diss track.

Earlier, John Park released a diss track taking aim at Tukutz, mentioning his real name, Kim Jeong-sik, and targeting everything from his rapping ability to his appearance.

That day, Tablo burst out laughing as he said he had ended up participating, without even realizing it, in a song dissing a fellow member of his group.

Tablo said John Park had contacted him out of the blue. “I asked him why he was dissing Tukutz, and he said Tukutz was the hottest person in hip-hop right now. Jeong-sik likes getting attention, so I only gave John Park fun and cute material, but it came out harder than I expected,” he revealed.

Mithra Jin also said he had watched the video as many as five times just on the way there, then provoked Tukutz’s anger by flawlessly reciting the diss track’s lyrics.

Tukutz said he did not know how to vent his pent-up frustration and considered making a response diss track. But he lamented that it would be difficult to write the rap himself and that he could not ask his juniors to diss John Park on his behalf.

Tukutz was particularly worried about how his children would react. He looked dejected as he wondered what he would do if other parents teased him when he went to pick up his daughter, or if his middle-school-aged son’s friends sang along to the diss track’s lyrics.

Tukutz said his wife still did not know the diss track existed. He wondered whether she, too, would tease him, revealing his mixed feelings.

But Tablo and Mithra Jin did not stop teasing him. They repeatedly played John Park’s diss track and even came up with the ridiculous solution of telling Tukutz to get plastic surgery and change his name, making everyone laugh.

Tablo joked that it was the most interesting thing to happen in hip-hop in the past 10 years, and that he was more curious about how this would end than about the diss battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Tablo also burst out laughing, saying, “In my 23 years in the entertainment industry, I never imagined John Park would diss DJ Tukutz through rap.”

In the end, Tukutz called John Park himself. He immediately demanded, “Why me? Why are you dissing me?” Flustered, John Park belatedly realized who he was talking to and kept calling him “hyung.”

Tukutz proposed meeting John Park the next day and even demanded that he bring along singer Kwak Jin-eon, who had enjoyed himself in the diss-track video.

John Park replied that he would straighten out Kwak Jin-eon’s attitude and bring him along. The production team teased a follow-up for next week, building anticipation for the two men’s face-to-face meeting.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.