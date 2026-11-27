[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Ryu Seung-ryong spoke candidly about the practical criteria he uses when choosing projects.

On the 26th, footage of Ryu Seung-ryong relaxing in Jeju was released on the YouTube channel “PDC by PDC.”

That day, Ryu Seung-ryong shared his thoughts on projects that were successful at the box office and those that were not.

Ryu Seung-ryong said he sometimes feels embarrassed when a project draws few viewers, but also when a poor judgment causes it to stray from its originally intended direction. He added that there are even times when he feels embarrassed despite a project’s box-office success, and explained that he is finding a balance of his own.

Ryu Seung-ryong said that his criteria for choosing projects had changed over the course of his acting career. There was a time when he felt he had to take on projects no matter what because he needed to learn; later, he sometimes chose projects by following directors he wanted to work with, without considering other conditions.

He also said there had been times when he agreed to appear in a project if he liked the work itself, even when the director was a newcomer and the fee was low.

Ryu Seung-ryong admitted candidly that he had also chosen projects with good fees because he, too, was the breadwinner of a family and had a livelihood to support.

Ryu Seung-ryong explained that, over time, he had come to choose projects when about two of the three criteria—director, project, and fee—were met.

He added that since the film “Extreme Job,” he had come to value happiness in the process more than the outcome. Since box-office success is up to the audience, he said he works to create an environment where the people working together can do so happily and comfortably.

Ryu Seung-ryong also said that people these days forget actors too quickly and dramas are also quickly forgotten, and that someday a time would come when he would have to take a break even if he wanted to work. He added that he gratefully accepts the opportunities he is given as if they were gifts.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.