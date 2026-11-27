[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Do-hyun won the hearts of fans around the world with his thoughtful consideration for Han So-hee.

A ceremony marking the opening of a local Musinsa Standard store was held on the 26th at Ayala Mall in Makati City, Manila, Philippines. Lee Do-hyun and Han So-hee, who are active as brand models, attended side by side.

Han So-hee created a distinctive look with blonde hair, a short beige dress and a bomber jacket. Lee Do-hyun showed off his handsome appearance in a black shirt, denim jacket and gray slacks, with his hair neatly swept back.

Lee Do-hyun’s manners in particular caught the attention of local fans that day. After finishing their photo-wall shoot, the two spent time taking commemorative photos with fans who had filled the venue. During this, Han So-hee hesitated briefly to sit on the floor because of her short dress.

Noticing this, Lee Do-hyun immediately took off the denim jacket he was wearing and handed it to Han So-hee, thoughtfully allowing her to cover her legs.

The scene was shared by local media and fans on social media. Overseas fans also reacted enthusiastically to Lee Do-hyun’s natural thoughtfulness, leaving heart emojis.

Lee Do-hyun did more than hand her his jacket; even after Han So-hee sat down, he carefully adjusted her outfit so her legs would not show. Fans watching let out cheers, and Han So-hee also covered her mouth with her hand and burst out laughing.

Meanwhile, Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon met through the Netflix series The Glory and began publicly dating in April 2023, but officially confirmed their breakup on the 24th. Their respective agencies said the two had decided to remain good colleagues who support each other’s future.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.