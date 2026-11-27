[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lawyer and broadcaster Seo Dong-ju has revealed her earnest desire to have a child, saying she is avoiding all fragranced products in hopes of getting pregnant.

A video titled ‘A Tour of Every Corner of Seo Dong-ju’s Home’ was uploaded to Seo Dong-ju’s YouTube channel on the 26th.

In the video, Seo Dong-ju showed a drawer she had organized by following her mother Suh Jung-hee’s example.

The production crew, who were looking around the house, spotted some perfume and asked Seo Dong-ju, “You used to have tons of perfume. Do you still use it these days?”

Seo Dong-ju’s reply drew attention: “I don’t use perfume at all anymore. It just sits there.” She candidly explained why she no longer uses perfume: “They say it’s not good when you’re dealing with infertility. I started avoiding anything with a fragrance in it, whether it’s perfume or anything else.”

Seo Dong-ju went on to explain that she is avoiding scented products as much as possible. She added, “I don’t use anything that adds fragrance even when doing laundry. As much as possible, I wash and dry my clothes using only fragrance-free, odorless products. I don’t wear perfume, and I try to use fragrance-free, odorless lotion as much as possible. Little by little, I feel like I just smell like my natural self.”

Meanwhile, Seo Dong-ju, the daughter of late comedian Seo Se-won and broadcaster Suh Jung-hee, worked as a lawyer in the United States. She remarried an entertainment industry professional last year and is in her third year of IVF treatment due to infertility.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.