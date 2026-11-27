[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Ballerina Hyejin Yoon, wife of actor Uhm Tae-woong, ...

A video titled “How Many Meals Can You Eat in a Day? A Full Reveal of the Gunsan Spots the Uhm Family Loved and Would Visit Again” was posted on Hyejin Yoon’s YouTube channel on the 26th.

That day, Hyejin Yoon set off on a four-day, three-night trip to Gunsan with her husband, Uhm Tae-woong, and their daughter, Jion.

While heading to Gunsan, Uhm Tae-woong drew attention as he drove an electric car equipped with an autonomous driving feature. Explaining that the car had been bought used, he said, “Newer cars are much better, but they don’t have autonomous driving. This model, on the other hand, can drive itself.”

Hyejin Yoon then mentioned her husband’s health and the long years he had spent supporting their daughter. She said, “Uhm Tae-woong has a bad back. He’s been driving Jion around for seven years, and just not having to worry about his feet makes it much less taxing on his body.”

Hyejin Yoon married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Jion. This year, Jion enrolled at Sunhwa Arts Middle School, where she is majoring in vocal music.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.