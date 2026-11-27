[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang revealed her newly relocated office.

On the 26th, a video titled “A First Look at My New Office. What Happens When I Do a Mukbang in Front of Employees” was posted on Tzuyang’s YouTube channel.

That day, before showing off her new office, Tzuyang stopped by a grocery store near the company and bought a large amount of food. She then headed to the office she had recently moved into and showed viewers what daily life with her employees was like.

The new office’s interior also caught people’s attention. The charming space, from a refrigerator stocked with drinks to various merchandise reflecting the editors’ tastes, drew viewers’ eyes. In particular, a display cabinet packed with figurines was so reminiscent of a figurine museum that it left viewers amazed.

Tzuyang stocked the break room with all kinds of food, then did a mukbang in the office while employees were working. Her unselfconscious mukbang in the space where the employees worked caught people’s attention.

Tzuyang had previously announced that her longtime friend and manager, Oh Subin, who had worked with her for three years, was leaving the company in July. At the time, as rumors of discord surfaced over the reason for Oh Subin’s departure, she explained, “People misunderstand and think I’m leaving because we fought, but that’s absolutely not the case. We decided to go our separate ways. I’m turning 30 soon, too, and wanted to take on a new challenge.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.