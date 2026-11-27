[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] The son of comedian couple Lee Eun-hyung and Kang Jae-joon has started talking so much more, reassuring fans as well.

On the 26th, a video titled “Hyeon-jo’s Speech Has Improved So Much” was posted on Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung’s YouTube channel.

The video showed a conversation Lee Eun-hyung had with Hyeon-jo on the 25th. As she read him a storybook, Lee prompted him to talk, saying, “Who do you think lives under the sea? Mommy will tell you.” Hyeon-jo excitedly replied, “There are whales and boats, too.”

When Lee brought up shrimp, Hyeon-jo spoke fluently, saying, “Hyeon-jo ate shrimp, right? So my tummy went ouch (it hurt).” Fans were moved along with them by how much his vocabulary had grown and how naturally he formed sentences. It was all the more touching knowing how Lee had previously worried about Hyeon-jo’s language development and even shed tears.

Last March, Lee Eun-hyung and Kang Jae-joon shared their concerns about their son Hyeon-jo on their YouTube channel. Kang met with a parenting expert and opened up about his worries, saying, “We’ve heard a lot of people say that Hyeon-jo might be a little slow to start talking, and that worries us. We’re also really curious about how his development is progressing for his age in months.”

Lee Eun-hyung also said she had even cried out of concern for her son, saying, “I was worried because it felt like he didn’t really look at us. He responds really well when we call his name and things like that, though.” The expert reassured Lee, describing Hyeon-jo as “a child who is more interested in new things and things that interest him than in people.” Since then, Lee and Kang have shared videos of Hyeon-jo gradually talking more, earning lots of support.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.