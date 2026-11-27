[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former announcer Kim Da-young said she had kept her relationship with Bae Sung-jae a secret from her family.

On the 26th, a video titled “What Happens When Two Expectant Mothers Go on a Babymoon” was posted on the YouTube channel “Dayoung Anaya.”

Kim Da-young went on a trip to Gyeongju with her close friend and fellow expectant mother. Her friend said, “I heard that Nucksal’s wife was sorting the recycling and said, ‘I want to be in a relationship.’ I understand how she feels. I want to go back to when I was dating my husband. I heard that feeling gets much stronger after you have a baby.” She then asked, “Didn’t you actually become freer after getting married?”

Kim Da-young replied, “That’s right. I can have a more comfortable relationship now, and since we acted so much like a married couple even when we were dating, honestly, nothing has changed for me. I’m just freer and more comfortable.” She added, “I feel like I was with my husband from the very beginning. When I asked you, ‘Is this okay?’ you said, ‘What’s wrong with that? What’s the big deal about the age gap?’ I thought you’d oppose it, but I wondered, ‘Why are you so chill?’ That gave me courage. I couldn’t even tell my family.” Kim Da-young has previously said on several broadcasts that her family opposed her marriage to Bae Sung-jae.

Her friend explained why she supported Kim Da-young’s relationship, saying, “More than your age, you talked about it so comfortably, and I thought what mattered most was that you felt comfortable. He doesn’t have a rough-around-the-edges image, does he? He doesn’t seem like the type who could give off that vibe.” She added, “If it had been someone else, I would have told you to think it over, because I might have thought they’d talked you into it with their smooth words.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.