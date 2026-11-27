[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On KBS2's "Boss in the Mirror," Lee Young-pyo makes a bold pledge to hold coach Guus Hiddink's 90th birthday party at the show's studio.

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" (directed by Choi Seung-hee; hereafter, "Boss in the Mirror") is a program in which South Korean bosses voluntarily put themselves in others' shoes and engage in self-reflection to create workplaces where people enjoy working. As of the previous episode, it had ranked No. 1 in its time slot for 231 consecutive weeks, demonstrating its overwhelming staying power. (According to Nielsen Korea)

On the episode of "Boss in the Mirror" airing Sunday the 29th, Lee Young-pyo, returning as a boss for the first time in about four months, will share what happened after he attended former South Korean national soccer team coach Guus Hiddink's 80th birthday party with Park Ji-sung. Lee Young-pyo says, "He's really healthy," sharing an update on coach Hiddink and adding to the excitement.

Lee Young-pyo then says, "If 'Boss in the Mirror' is still on the air 10 years from now, I'll actively persuade the coach to celebrate his 90th birthday with the show," making a pledge on another level that gets the studio buzzing.

Lee Young-pyo's remark quickly gets the studio fired up with anticipation for a long-term project looking ahead to 10 years from now. Kim Sook responds enthusiastically, saying, "I love it. It would be an honor." Park Myung-soo draws laughs with a practical suggestion to prepare for the future: "After we finish recording, let's go get health checkups first. We have to be alive 10 years from now." Jeon Hyun-moo also enthusiastically backs the idea, saying, "Let's bring coach Hiddink to the 'Boss in the Mirror' studio and hold his 90th birthday party," further heating up the atmosphere, according to reports.

As anticipation and curiosity grow over whether Lee Young-pyo's words will come true and coach Hiddink's 90th birthday party can be held on "Boss in the Mirror," and whether this same group will be able to keep their promise together 10 years from now, the story of coach Hiddink's 80th birthday party can be seen on the show's regular broadcast.

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.