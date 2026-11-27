[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Moon Geun-young belatedly revealed that she had suffered a forehead injury due to orthostatic hypotension.

On the 26th, Moon Geun-young shared an update by posting a photo on her Instagram Story showing a bandage on her forehead.

Along with the photo, she revealed, “I was injured when I collapsed due to orthostatic hypotension,” adding, “So I had no choice but to wear bangs to cover the wound.”

She added, addressing her fans, “Please still think I look pretty,” showing her characteristic positivity.

Moon Geun-young previously drew attention when she attended the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony, held on the 25th, with her hair styled with bangs.

The bangs, which at the time were thought to be simply a style change, have since been revealed to have been her way of covering a wound from an unexpected injury, prompting continued concern and support from fans.

Meanwhile, Moon Geun-young married actor Jung Pyung in July and is currently continuing her active career, appearing on the SBS variety show “The Ballad of Us 2.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.