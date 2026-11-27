Photo: Anna's social media

Screenshot from Anna's YouTube channel

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Anna, the wife of former footballer Park Joo-ho, shared an update on her full-term pregnancy. Their fourth child is due soon, joining Park Na-eun and Geonhu—the “Geon-na-vely” pair—and Élyséen.

On the 26th, Anna released a video on her YouTube channel “Anna-wa” showing her preparations for the birth of her fourth child.

That day, Anna shared scenes from her everyday life making empanadas at home. But perhaps because she was so close to giving birth, she repeatedly said she was “not feeling well” and had “no energy,” unable to hide how tired she looked.

Later, as she got ready to go out, Anna stood in front of a mirror and gently rubbed her very prominent baby bump. She said it was “the fanciest outfit among the clothes I can wear right now,” adding, “There isn’t a single thing that fits me anymore,” revealing the very real struggles of being full-term.

After spending time with friends while out, Anna also stepped up preparations for her fourth child, who will soon be born. She visited a store and carefully looked over essential baby items, including a stroller and a car seat, visibly excited. She also said, “There are now less than two weeks until my due date.”

Anna received warm support from fans after saying, “These days, maybe because of the hormones, neither my body nor my mind is doing what I want,” and, “There’s about a week left until I give birth, but I still have a lot to do. When I finish one thing, another task comes to mind, but I’m keeping busy as I wait for the day I meet the baby.”

Park Joo-ho and Anna married in 2015 and have three children: their eldest daughter Park Na-eun, their second child Geonhu and their third child Élyséen. Park Na-eun and Geonhu also won the public’s affection as a sibling duo through their appearances on “The Return of Superman.” For Park Na-eun, who was born in 2015, the new baby will be a sibling 11 years her junior.

Reporter Kim Young-rok | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.