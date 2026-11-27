[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Han Ga-in shared an update on how she regained her health through running after overcoming a period when low blood pressure and declining stamina left her unable to walk for even three minutes.

A video released on the YouTube channel “Han Ga In's Free Woman” on the 26th showed Han Ga-in going for a run on Namsan with singer Sean.

“Today is the long-awaited day. I’m going running,” Han Ga-in said. “When fall came, I felt like I should run, and just then I got an offer to appear on ‘Togetherwithsean.’” She added, “Sean had kept suggesting from time to time that we run together, but I’d been too busy to join him. Today, we finally got to run together.”

She also candidly opened up about what led her to start running. She said her health had been poor in the past and her low blood pressure was severe, making mornings difficult, but her condition improved significantly as she gradually kept up with running.

Han Ga-in recalled a period when her stamina had seriously declined and shared an anecdote from that time. “When I started YouTube two years ago, I was supposed to walk a short distance, but I said, ‘I can’t walk, so I can’t film while walking,’” she said. The production staff also laughed, saying, “She said she couldn’t walk for even three minutes.”

She also shared that the day before filming, she had texted to say that low blood pressure made it difficult for her to walk. Han Ga-in recalled, “That was when I really couldn’t walk,” and the production staff revealed, “I seriously wondered at the time whether we should quit YouTube,” bringing laughter to the set.

Han Ga-in agreed, saying, “You must have thought I was a crazy woman. ‘Wow, she can’t walk for three minutes?’ Back then, I had trouble standing. Even sitting was hard. I couldn’t eat at the dining table, so I ate on the floor. I was very sick. When I sat at the table, I used my foot to hook the chair and support myself. It was so difficult.”

She had been so physically depleted that she would collapse after cooking just once, but the account says she steadily kept running and regained her stamina after a year.

The stamina she built through running was also evident on the Namsan course that day. She had initially aimed for 3 km, but went with the flow and completed 5 km in 40 minutes and 25 seconds (at an approximate pace of 8 minutes and 3 seconds per kilometer), appearing much steadier. Sean also said her form and rhythm were considerably better than before.

Meanwhile, Han Ga-in married actor Yeon Jung-hoon in 2005, and they have one son and one daughter. Through her YouTube channel “Han Ga In's Free Woman,” she shares various aspects of her life, including her daily routine and parenting, and keeps in touch with fans.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.