[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] “Yeonhui-dong Friends” Kim Gwang-gyu and Lim Won-hee are showing off their neighborly chemistry.

The November 28 episode of MBC’s variety show Hangout with Yoo (directed by Kim Jin-yong, Kim Gi-ho, Ahn Ji-seon, Park Eun-jin and Kim Yeon-hong; written by Noh Min-seon) will feature the newly neighborly duo Kim Gwang-gyu and Lim Won-hee heading out together for a neighborhood tour with Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae.

Earlier, Kim Gwang-gyu made headlines on Hangout with Yoo when he shared that, after 28 years, he had acquired an apartment of his own in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul. The person who welcomed his move was none other than Lim Won-hee, who has lived in Yeonhui-dong since 2014.

Lim Won-hee, a “Yeonhui-dong veteran,” kicks off the tour, saying, “There’s a place I wanted to take you to first after you moved in, Gwang-gyu.” Thanks to Lim, who shows him his regular haunts while saying, “It’s a place I treasure, so it shouldn’t get out,” Kim Gwang-gyu is discovering the charms of Yeonhui-dong. The question of where Lim’s “Yeonhui-dong itinerary”—one of his picks for a possible date spot(?) with Kim Gwang-gyu—will take them is sure to pique viewers’ curiosity.

Meanwhile, Lim emphasizes resident etiquette to the new resident, Kim Gwang-gyu, telling him, “Please uphold Yeonhui-dong’s prestige. Behave like a Yeonhui-dong resident.” He then describes what makes the neighborhood unique and proudly declares, “Even the neighborhood dogs have manners.” Yoo Jae-suk reacts in disbelief, saying, “No way! That’s a lie,” sparking interest in what etiquette is unique to Yeonhui-dong.

Meanwhile, Hangout with Yoo ranked No. 1 in the Saturday non-drama category for the fourth consecutive week in Good Data Corporation’s FUNdex TV buzz survey for the third week of November, demonstrating its strength as a flagship weekend variety show. It ranked third in the combined TV-OTT non-drama category. With the ’95 Seoul Gayo Festival’s final-round performance coming up, viewers’ interest and anticipation are growing even stronger, keeping the show in the spotlight.

The neighborhood tour with the “Yeonhui-dong Friends” can be seen on MBC’s Hangout with Yoo, airing Saturday, November 28, at 6:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.