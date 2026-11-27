Image source: KBS and Seol In-ah's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actor Seol In-ah's discreet pitch transformed homebody Yeonwoo into an aspiring ironwoman on the ice. After overcoming the effects of an extreme diet, Yeonwoo and Seol In-ah are continuing their chemistry as fellow 1996-born stars in the variety show 'Iron Girls 3,' following the drama 'My Guilty Man.'

On 'Iron Girls 3,' which premiered on tvN on the 26th, Yeonwoo revealed that she had usually lived as a homebody, far removed from exercise. The news that she would appear on the show surprised people around her, who asked, “Why you?” and “Can you even stand up?” Yeonwoo described her daily life in a matter-of-fact yet lighthearted way, saying she preferred lying down to sitting.

What ultimately changed Yeonwoo's mind was Seol In-ah's encouragement. Yeonwoo recalled meeting Seol In-ah when she was concerned about wanting to live healthily, saying, “She pulled me aside to a corner of the set and said, ‘What do you think about Iron Girls? Want to do it together? It’s fun. But it’ll be really hard.’”

There was another reason Yeonwoo was swayed by Seol In-ah's offer. She said she envied the way Seol In-ah naturally radiated bright, healthy energy instead of forcing herself to be upbeat. Yeonwoo said she, too, wanted to become a healthy and energetic person like Seol In-ah.

Yeonwoo also opened up about the aftereffects of a grueling diet. She said that while losing 10 kg in just two months, she cut back on food so much that she ate only two spoonfuls of rice a day, and her weakened immune system led to hives all over her body. She said the itching turned into pain and she cried a lot, adding that she wanted to regain her health after living in a way that kept her from exercising and even made her reluctant to go out.

Seol In-ah also shared her own struggles with health problems. She told Yeonwoo that she, too, had inflammation flare up across her upper body and had to go to a university hospital, adding, “Through 'Iron Girls,' I learned how to become healthy and how to live life on my own terms.” Her words encouraged Yeonwoo in her new challenge.

'Iron Girls 3' is a sports variety show in which Seol In-ah, Geum Sae-rok, Han Ji-hyun and Yeonwoo aim to win gold in the short-track relay. In the first episode, viewers saw the four members step onto the ice for the first time under the coaching of former national short-track speed skater Kwak Yoon-gy. The episode also featured a stadium race climbing up and down about 3,000 steps and a meeting with Olympic women's short-track relay gold medalists, kicking off the team's intensive training.

'My Guilty Man,' in which the two previously appeared together, ended with its finale on the 24th, recording a nationwide rating of 5.9% according to Nielsen Korea. Attention is now on whether Seol In-ah and Yeonwoo, reunited in a variety show after their drama, can score another hit with 'Iron Girls 3.'

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.