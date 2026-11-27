[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jo Se-ho found himself caught up in allegations of ‘buying subscribers’ after an unexpected remark from the production crew during a YouTube shoot, and had to scramble to explain.

On the 25th, a Shorts video was posted to Jo Se-ho’s YouTube channel, ‘How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?’, showing him meeting a non-celebrity guest and having an honest conversation.

In the video, Jo Se-ho asked the guest if they knew who he was, then asked who their favorite comedian was.

When the guest honestly replied, “I’m not particularly into comedians,” Jo Se-ho burst out laughing and said, “Oh, you don’t like comedians? I’m hurt.”

When the guest named taekwondo athlete Lee Dae-hoon as someone they liked, Jo Se-ho asked about their future aspirations. The guest shared their admirable ambition, saying, “I want to work hard and, even if I don’t make it to the Olympics, join a company-sponsored team, earn a lot of money and take good care of my parents.”

The warm moment was brief. Jo Se-ho handed the guest some spending money, saying, “Since we’ve met, and I’m an uncle, go buy yourself something tasty to eat.”

He then added a plug for his channel with a laugh: “In return, I’d like to ask you to subscribe.”

Watching this, the production crew immediately quipped, “You’re buying subscribers, then.”

Taken aback by the crew’s unexpected remark, Jo Se-ho waved his hands and protested, “I’m not buying them.”

Then, turning to the camera, he hurriedly explained, “Don’t get the wrong idea. I’m not paying to buy subscribers,” sending everyone on set into fits of laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.