Rapper Yang Hong-won, who has recently been at the center of controversy over allegations of an affair and an extremely swift divorce just a month after his wedding, left a pointed congratulatory comment for a junior rapper who had welcomed a son.
On the 26th, news broke on the official social media account of hip-hop magazine Abby Selects that rapper Polo Da Red, who appeared on seasons 10 and 11 of Mnet’s Show Me the Money and on RAP:PUBLIC, among other programs, had welcomed a son.
Earlier, Polo Da Red shared the happy news on his social media, saying, “Polo Jr. is here. His name is Choi Kang. Please check in on Ji-young (my wife) from time to time—she’s been through a lot.” Abby Selects responded with its blessing: “May peace and good fortune always be with your family. Congratulations.”
Then an unexpected person entered the picture: rapper Yang Hong-won, who has recently been caught up in repeated controversies over his private life. Yang left Polo Da Red a brief message: “Do well.”
Polo Da Red has only just become a father. The comment seems like an ordinary reminder to “take even better care of your wife, who has been through a lot.” But, given Yang’s own situation—he is now going through divorce proceedings following allegations of infidelity—the remark has an odd resonance.
Yang Hong-won registered his marriage to model Won Hyun-joo in 2023, and they welcomed their daughter, Lua, in November the following year. With his YouTube series “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary” enjoying great popularity, the two finally held a wedding ceremony on the 18th of last month, formally sealing their union as a married couple.
But allegations of an affair involving Yang Hong-won surfaced just five days after the wedding. His side acknowledged that he had gone to a motel with the woman in question, while maintaining that there had been no intimate behavior in the room.
Legal circles, including “Lawyer I Know,” were unanimous in saying, “If a man and a woman go into a motel together, that’s already an affair.”
After the controversy, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo unfollowed each other on social media and deleted posts, among other things, signaling that something was amiss. On the 24th, Won Hyun-joo directly announced that she and Yang Hong-won had “amicably reached an agreement and nearly completed the divorce proceedings.” Yang, meanwhile, has drawn criticism for posting messages on his social media such as, “Even the sex drive I suppressed to become a father will soon come back to life. That’s me—a man.”
Reporter Kim Young-rok | lunarfly@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
- ‘Park Na-eun's New Sibling Is Almost Here... Anna, Wife of Park Joo-ho, Gives a Surprise Glimpse of Her Full-Term Baby Bump: “One Week to Go”’
- ‘‘Preparing for a Second Child at 43,’ Kim Yong-gun’s Daughter-in-Law Hwang Bo-ra Forgets Her Wedding Anniversary Amid the Realities of Parenting: ‘Sorry, Honey’’