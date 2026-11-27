Rapper Polo Da Red and his wife. Photo: Polo Da Red’s social media

Rapper Yang Hong-won, who has recently been at the center of controversy over allegations of an affair and an extremely swift divorce just a month after his wedding, left a pointed congratulatory comment for a junior rapper who had welcomed a son.

On the 26th, news broke on the official social media account of hip-hop magazine Abby Selects that rapper Polo Da Red, who appeared on seasons 10 and 11 of Mnet’s Show Me the Money and on RAP:PUBLIC, among other programs, had welcomed a son.

Earlier, Polo Da Red shared the happy news on his social media, saying, “Polo Jr. is here. His name is Choi Kang. Please check in on Ji-young (my wife) from time to time—she’s been through a lot.” Abby Selects responded with its blessing: “May peace and good fortune always be with your family. Congratulations.”

Then an unexpected person entered the picture: rapper Yang Hong-won, who has recently been caught up in repeated controversies over his private life. Yang left Polo Da Red a brief message: “Do well.”

Polo Da Red has only just become a father. The comment seems like an ordinary reminder to “take even better care of your wife, who has been through a lot.” But, given Yang’s own situation—he is now going through divorce proceedings following allegations of infidelity—the remark has an odd resonance.

Photo: Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo’s social media

Yang Hong-won registered his marriage to model Won Hyun-joo in 2023, and they welcomed their daughter, Lua, in November the following year. With his YouTube series “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary” enjoying great popularity, the two finally held a wedding ceremony on the 18th of last month, formally sealing their union as a married couple.

But allegations of an affair involving Yang Hong-won surfaced just five days after the wedding. His side acknowledged that he had gone to a motel with the woman in question, while maintaining that there had been no intimate behavior in the room.

Legal circles, including “Lawyer I Know,” were unanimous in saying, “If a man and a woman go into a motel together, that’s already an affair.”

After the controversy, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo unfollowed each other on social media and deleted posts, among other things, signaling that something was amiss. On the 24th, Won Hyun-joo directly announced that she and Yang Hong-won had “amicably reached an agreement and nearly completed the divorce proceedings.” Yang, meanwhile, has drawn criticism for posting messages on his social media such as, “Even the sex drive I suppressed to become a father will soon come back to life. That’s me—a man.”

Reporter Kim Young-rok | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.