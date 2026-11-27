[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Lee Kyu-han stepped up to support singer and painter Solbi.

On the 16th, a video titled “Super-Introvert Kyu-han Oppa’s Special Support” was posted on Solbi’s YouTube channel.

Lee Kyu-han attended the opening of Solbi’s exhibition. He said he had mustered the courage to support her, saying, “I’m actually very uncomfortable at gatherings like this. I’m really uncomfortable in places with lots of people I don’t know, but from now on, I should come to these kinds of events more often.”

When Lee Kyu-han met Solbi, he said, “You must be busy preparing for the wedding. I’m just taking care of the household,” and Solbi said happily, “He’s been supporting me well.”

There was another reason the extreme introvert Lee Kyu-han mustered the courage. He revealed his jealousy, saying, “One of Solbi’s acquaintances said they were having something like a birthday party on a yacht. We hadn’t made our relationship public at the time. So many guys were talking to Solbi that I was kind of annoyed. So from then on, I decided I should follow her everywhere.” Solbi revealed, drawing laughs, that by the time the drinking session was winding down later, the words “We’re dating” had been said.

Lee Kyu-han said with relief, “The best thing about going public was that I can just leave her alone now. Before, I kept asking, ‘Where are you going? Who are you meeting? Are you going to see fireworks? Why are you going there?’ But people won’t invite you out as much now.”

But Solbi said, “They do invite me, though,” and Lee Kyu-han complained, “There are too many people around you who don’t read the room,” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Kyu-han and singer Solbi announced their wedding for next April and received many congratulations. The two met on KBS Joy and KBS2’s “Seeking Old Encounters.” Although they did not become the final couple on the show, they developed a romantic relationship after it aired.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.