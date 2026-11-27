[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Musical actor Lee Dong-yeon is under suspicion of having dumped large quantities of handwritten letters from fans after taking only proof photos.

On the 27th, an exposé titled “Actor Takes Photos of Fans’ Letters and Dumps Them in a Recycling Area” appeared on online communities and social media, causing an uproar.

The post’s author said, “I went out to sort recyclables and found a stack of fans’ letters marked ‘Actor OOO’ in the place where paper waste and cardboard boxes are collected,” adding, “They were fan letters with all their contents still inside. I can’t understand even sorting out old letters, but the date ‘2026.11.07’ was written on them.”

Photos released alongside the post showed the stack of letters discarded in a box with ordinary household waste, including empty snack wrappers.

Some envelopes still had their sealing stickers intact, with no sign they had even been opened, adding to the shock.

The author added, “I hope this post reaches the fans who sent the letters. If you message me with the actor’s name, I’ll send you photos of the discarded stack of letters.”

Although the actor’s name was initially obscured in the post, netizens identified the person as Lee Dong-yeon, citing the fact that the design and handwriting on the discarded envelopes matched those in a photo of fan letters Lee had previously posted to Instagram Story.

Lee had previously posted a photo of letters from fans, neatly spread out, with the caption “Thank you!”

This sparked allegations of “deceiving fans”: that Lee had expressed thanks and posted a proof photo in public, only to dispose of the letters behind the scenes.

Lee’s social media is now being flooded with critical comments from fans and netizens, including, “Do you think the love fans give you is something you can take for granted?” “The stickers are still intact, so it looks like you threw them away without even reading them,” and “It’s deeply disappointing that you took photos and then threw them away.”

Despite the controversy spreading, Lee has yet to issue any substantial statement.

Born in 1996, Lee graduated from Yonsei University’s Department of Vocal Music and made a musical debut in 2022 with Flower of the Sun. Lee has since appeared in Count, True Story, Stone, and Outcast, and is currently performing in the musical V Ever After. Lee is also set to appear in the play Menchika, which opens on December 22.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.