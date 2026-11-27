Image source: YouTube channel “Next-Door Couple Seo Hyun-chul & Jung Jae-eun”

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actor Cho Seung-woo candidly opened up about everything from menopause symptoms and implant treatment to his thoughts on marriage. After spending his 20s and 30s devoted to work, he drew attention by revealing how his body and emotions have changed as he turned 46.

A video featuring Cho Seung-woo and Jeon Mi-do as guests was released on the YouTube channel “Next-Door Couple Seo Hyun-chul & Jung Jae-eun” on the 26th. Cho said that health had recently become his biggest concern, and that he was keeping up with exercise and nutritional supplements. But he complained that his body was no longer what it used to be, with sudden allergy symptoms appearing lately.

Saying that he felt he might be going through menopause himself, he said, “I feel like it’s all pointless. I’m depressed.” He also shared that he had cried while listening to Choi Baek-ho’s song “The End of the Sea.” He said his male hormone levels had recently fallen and he had become more tearful, describing himself as being in a “dark tunnel.”

He also shared an update on his dental treatment. “All of a sudden, even though it seemed perfectly fine, they told me I had to have a molar pulled. My gums had completely deteriorated, so I had it extracted,” Cho said. “I’m a man without a molar.” He speculated that it might be an immune-system issue and explained that he was undergoing implant treatment.

Looking back on his 20s and 30s, he also expressed regret. “I’ve lived like an old man since I was young. I did nothing but work in my 20s, and I did nothing but work in my 30s. I wondered, ‘Where on earth am I?’” he said. To Seo Hyun-chul and Jung Jae-eun, he confided, “At least you two got married. I’m already past that age, and I’m still alone.”

He cited his mother’s words when he was young as the reason he had not married. He recalled that his mother had told him, “You’ll never get married. You’re such a penny-pinching old geezer—who would marry you?” When Seo Hyun-chul joked that his mother’s prediction had been accurate, Cho retorted, “I can’t get married because of what Mom said.” He added, “Mom is always right. I do have a bit of that penny-pinching old geezer in me. I’m really timid,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Cho Seung-woo will return to the stage in the musical “Sweeney Todd,” which opens on December 4. In the production, which co-stars Jeon Mi-do, he will play Sweeney Todd for the first time in seven years. The show will run at D-CUBE LINK ARTS CENTER in Seoul through May 2, 2027.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.