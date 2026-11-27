The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Oh Jung-se, recipient of the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award. /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actor Oh Jung-se is warming hearts with a touching story of how he honored the memory of a fan's mother, who died while battling cancer, and even kept his promise to sing at the fan's wedding.

Oh Jung-se attended the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

In the film Wild Thing, released in June, he played Choi Seong-gon, a singer who was a perennial runner-up. He transformed into Choi Seong-gon again onstage at the awards ceremony that day and drew widespread attention with a passionate performance of “I Like You.”

As attention continued to focus on the performance, a comment appeared on the Blue Dragon Film Awards’ official social media channels from someone who had previously been selected in a wedding-song event featuring Choi Seong-gon, drawing interest.

The commenter said, “I entered because I wanted to cheer on my mother, who was battling cancer before my wedding, and I was selected to have a wedding song sung. The actor himself even came to visit her in the hospital and encouraged her.”

The commenter continued, “But just before the wedding, my mother passed away. In the midst of everything, he came in person to pay his respects at the funeral and offered comfort. Since I had submitted the story because of my mother, I hadn't expected it, but he came in person on my wedding day to keep his promise and sang ‘I Like You.’” The commenter added, “He is a warm person who gave me a precious gift and comfort I will never forget for the rest of my life, from the hospital visit to the funeral and the wedding. I am sincerely grateful and will always support him.”

As the comment spread online, a video was also released of Oh Jung-se singing at a wedding as Choi Seong-gon, attracting attention.

This is not the first time Oh Jung-se has performed a warmhearted good deed. In the tvN drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay, which aired in 2020, he played Moon Sang-tae, a character with high-functioning autism and a Grade 3 developmental disability, leaving a deep impression. It later emerged that, despite his busy filming schedule, he had gone to an amusement park himself and spent time with Bae Beom-jun, a cellist with an intellectual disability, at the request of Bae's side. Beom-jun had been fond of Moon Sang-tae in the drama, and the story deeply moved people.

At the time, Oh Jung-se showed thoughtful consideration for Bae Beom-jun by wearing the exact costume from the show and appearing as Moon Sang-tae. Later, after winning Best Supporting Actor in Television at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2021, he promised they would meet again in his acceptance speech, saying, “Beom-jun, let's go to the amusement park again.” True to his word, they met again a year later and went to an amusement park together.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.