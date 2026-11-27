[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Seo In-young and Brian showed off their close-friend chemistry with their unrestrained banter on 'Seo In-young's Trend Kkondae.'

The ninth episode of Tcast E Channel variety show 'Seo In-young's Trend Kkondae,' which aired on the 26th, featured singer Brian as a guest student for the day. Together with Seo In-young and Mimi Minu, he explored the extraordinary household trends of today. The episode was directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave.

As soon as he appeared, Brian pulled Seo In-young into a big hug and spun her around, showing off their special closeness. While congratulating Fly to the Sky on reuniting after eight years and hearing about the concert schedule, Seo asked Brian, "So you can't come to my wedding on December 26?" Brian said he hadn't known the wedding date and had initially planned to spend time in Changwon. Seo pressed him, "Is your younger sibling's wedding important, or is drinking?" Brian shot back, "Is this your last wedding?" drawing laughs.

The lesson turned to the interiors of stars known for their distinctive taste. When told that the sofa in Jang Won-young's home was estimated to cost around 200 million won, Brian couldn't hide his surprise, saying, "That's the price of a house." He joked, "For 200 million won, it should have some features. It should give you a massage as soon as you lie down, or talk to me using AI." When they added that G-Dragon's sofa had fetched at least 1.2 billion won at auction, Brian finally jumped to his feet, while Seo marveled, "That's a whole other world."

Seo said, "When I got divorced, there was just one thing I took with me: a light," adding that a single round decorative element alone cost 5 million won. After pooling money with her fiancé to buy a home for their newlywed life, Seo said she was short on cash and confessed, "I'm even thinking of selling that light." She added, "I couldn't bring myself to turn it on because it was too precious," candidly admitting it was an item that didn't suit her.

The show also introduced services that outsource tedious household chores to professionals. One service takes care of everything from cleaning and laundry to sorting recyclables. Brian said he personally checks the water quality in his private pool every day and uses a robot vacuum designed specifically for pools. A service in China that sends a chef to a customer's home to cook with ingredients from their fridge, do the dishes and tidy the kitchen also drew attention.

A quiz asking contestants to guess the uses of ingenious household gadgets featured items including a microwave cleaner, an egg-yolk separator and a handled plate washer. The world of household robots, which are evolving day by day, was also highlighted. Viewers were amazed by robots ranging from vacuum cleaners that move obstacles out of their own way to ones that fold laundry and even clean bathrooms.

The show also took a trip down memory lane with a look at vintage home appliances. Seo shared the fascinating backstory of how a wealthy American woman in the 19th century developed the forerunner of the modern dishwasher to keep her fine china from breaking. Other appliances that once defined an era also made a return, from the spin dryer known as 'Jjalsuni,' used before clothes dryers, to a button-operated measuring rice dispenser and a juicer, stirring up nostalgia.

The show also explored the many ways people approach housekeeping. It revealed how Khloé Kardashian arranges everything from daily necessities to snacks in neat rows, and how Kim Kardashian, despite pursuing minimalism, has a closet measuring a whopping 225 pyeong. Seeing this, Seo said that she used to be unable to wear the same clothes repeatedly, but added, "Now, dressing comfortably is best. I've started clearing things out," revealing how her outlook had changed. Brian was especially impressed by global top model Naomi Campbell, who put on rubber gloves and disinfected the area around her seat as soon as she boarded a plane. "You're amazing, senior!" he exclaimed.

New consumer trends emerging in an era of high prices also caught the show's attention. They included so-called 'portion-sharing groups,' whose members order delivery food together or buy bulk products and split them, as well as an Indian platform where neighbors trade food they have made themselves. Seo, who said she enjoys sharing household goods with people around her, expressed interest, saying, "I'd like to do that at my home in Namyangju."

As the lesson wrapped up, Seo revealed that her fiancé is a regular viewer of 'Seo In-young's Trend Kkondae.' Brian joked, "Why not invite him as a guest? I'm curious what he looks like." Seo showed her affection for her fiancé, saying, "He says it's so much fun. He's always been such a curious prince."

Meanwhile, 'Seo In-young's Trend Kkondae' will move to a new time slot starting on the 3rd of next month and air every Thursday at 10 a.m. on E Channel. It will also be available on OTT platforms including Wavve, WATCHA and U+tv Mobile.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.