[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Yoo Se-yoon has brought back the so-called ‘sock mishap’ involving Dahye, a member of the group BESTie, which made waves in the entertainment industry 11 years ago.

On the 27th, Yoo Se-yoon posted a video on social media of himself taking part in a dance challenge to BESTie’s hit song ‘Love Options.’

In the video, which appears to have been made using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Yoo Se-yoon performed the song’s main choreography with an expression that was serious yet cheeky throughout.

The detail that made viewers burst out laughing was the black sock Yoo Se-yoon was holding in one hand.

It appeared to be a parody of the item at the heart of the ‘Dahye sock incident,’ which set the internet abuzz in March 2015.

Dahye, the song’s original singer, also saw the post and drew attention with her comment, ‘Do you still have it..?’—a reaction that mixed embarrassment with delight.

The unusual story involving the two goes back 11 years. They became connected when Dahye starred as the female lead in the music video for ‘We Had a Fight,’ a track on the project release ‘Wolse Yoo Se-yoon,’ which came out in March 2015.

After filming that day, Dahye accidentally went home with one of her black sports socks left in the pocket of Yoo Se-yoon’s coat. After realizing this later, she repeatedly asked him through a mobile messenger to throw the sock away, and that was how the story came to light.

But Yoo Se-yoon didn’t stop teasing her, despite Dahye’s earnest pleas: ‘Please don’t.’ He sent a series of things that had people roaring with laughter, including a comic bit that made it look as though he was sniffing the sock, pictures of it stuck in a kitchen dish-drying rack, and a concept photo of him dressed in a suit and gazing seriously at it.

Later, when Yoo Se-yoon retrieved the sock he had left at his studio, saying, ‘I found it again,’ Dahye’s despair in their messenger exchange stood in contrast to her earlier joy at having ‘escaped the sock’s clutches.’ The exchange remains a famous anecdote that is still talked about in online communities.

Meanwhile, BESTie’s ‘Love Options,’ released in October 2013, has belatedly reached its heyday this year, its 13th anniversary, fueled by short-form content and online word of mouth.

The song recently climbed to No. 5 on TOP100, the main chart of Melon, the country’s largest music-streaming site, and made its first appearance on the U.S. Billboard Global 200 chart, debuting at No. 145.

Buoyed by this resurgence, BESTie’s members have continued their active promotions, recently filming an episode of tvN’s popular variety show ‘You Quiz on the Block’ together as a full group.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.