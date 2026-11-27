[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kang Si-hu (a sophomore at Benedem Edu High School), the son of TV personality Kang Ho-dong, claimed a valuable runner-up finish at a national student golf tournament, showcasing his exceptional athletic ability and rapid progress.

On the 26th, Kang Si-hu showed a strong finish in the final round of the boys’ high school division at the 6th National Middle and High School Golf Tournament of 2026, which concluded on the Buan and Namwon courses (par 72) at Gunsan Country Club in Jeonbuk. He shot one under par (71).

He had been in the middle of the pack after tying for 16th with a two-over-par 74 on the first day of the main competition. On the final day, he cut strokes with steady shot-making and moved sharply up the standings, finishing with a one-over-par total of 145.

Awards at this tournament were presented separately for the boys’ middle school and boys’ high school divisions.

In the boys’ high school individual event, which drew 69 competitors, Kang Si-hu’s score earned him second place in his division (runner-up). He also posted an excellent result, finishing third overall among the boys, including the middle school competitors.

The overall boys’ title went to Kim Seo-yun (a sophomore at Gyeongju Hwarang High School), who finished with a three-under-par 141. Jung Jae-i (a third-year student at Jeongsu Middle School), who placed second overall with a two-under-par score, earned the boys’ middle school division title.

Having inherited the athletic genes of his father, former ssireum champion Kang Ho-dong, Kang Si-hu has recently attracted considerable public interest as updates showing his growth into a promising young golfer have been shared repeatedly on online communities and social media.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.