[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Epik High member Tablo shared an update on his daughter Haru and revealed his down-to-earth views on education.

A video titled “John Park Diss Emergency Meeting” was released on Epik High's YouTube channel on the 26th.

That day, Tablo mentioned the expensive leather jacket bought by fellow member Tukutz. Tukutz looked flustered, saying, “Don't bring that up,” and explaining that his wife didn't know how much the jacket cost.

After being roasted once, Tukutz changed the subject and egged Tablo on: “That jacket looked great on Haru. Buy one for her.” Tablo recounted what happened: “When I didn't know the price, Haru said she could try it on, so I had her try it, and it suited her perfectly. Then I found out how much it cost.”

Mithra joked, “I was disappointed then. I'm disappointed that you didn't buy it for her after you found out the price.” Tukutz chimed in, too: “Come on, buy her one. Haru will be a college student before long; she should dress up a bit when she gets to college.”

Tablo drew the line, saying, “What do you mean, she'll be a college student soon? She's still got two years.” He then firmly added, “She should earn the money herself and buy it someday,” prompting laughter.

Tablo married actress Kang Hye-jung in 2009, and they welcomed their daughter Haru the following year. He appeared with Haru on the KBS2 variety show “The Return of Superman,” where they received widespread affection.

Tablo recently shared an update on his personal channel, saying, “Haru is now in her second year of high school. She's preparing for the U.S. college admissions test (SAT) and Advanced Placement (AP) exams.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.