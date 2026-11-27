[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jewelry's Lee Ji-hyun has reached an agreement with her daughter over her curfew.

A video titled “I Went on a Reconciliation Date with My First-Year Middle School Daughter” was posted on Lee Ji-hyun's YouTube channel on the 26th.

Lee Ji-hyun went for an enzyme sauna treatment with her first-year middle school daughter. The production staff brought up the subject, saying, “I heard that since you quit your job, there have been many days when you and Seo-yun spend a long time together, just the two of you.” Her daughter complained, “I don't mind since I'm in my room anyway, but it seems like you fight a lot with Woo-kyung, too, Mom, and it's so noisy.”

The production staff encouraged them, saying, “The two of you seem to have grown a little distant, and your relationship is full of toxins. If there's anything you're hurt about or want to work out, talk about it.” Lee Ji-hyun worriedly replied, “Can't we just have fun and enjoy ourselves while we're here? At this rate, we're going to have another blowup,” prompting laughter.

As they lay side by side getting the treatment, Lee Ji-hyun offered, “Is there anything you want to say? If you tell me now, I'll forgive you for everything. I'll let you do anything.” Her daughter asked, “If I go out with my friends today, what time can I come home?” Lee Ji-hyun and her daughter had previously clashed over curfew in an earlier video. Lee Ji-hyun then said, “If you tell me who you're going with and where you'll be, then just for today, 10,” surprising her daughter, Seo-yun.

The production staff also asked her daughter, “If your mom says something, will you say okay?” Lee Ji-hyun thought for a moment, saying, “There's so much I want to bring up right now, but shouldn't I pick one thing?” before calling out, “Eating properly!” She said she was worried because her daughter usually didn't eat much. Lee Ji-hyun asked, “Eat dinner tonight. What are you going to have?” but her daughter said she would have ice cream, which worried Lee Ji-hyun.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.