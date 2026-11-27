Image source: Young J’s Instagram

[Sportschosun, Reporter Sohyoung Kim] Young J (real name: Seong Yeong-jae), leader of the dance crew Just Jerk, has become a father. After going through a turbulent period, including standing trial on suspicion of violating the Military Service Act, Young J announced a new beginning with his family, sharing news of the birth following his marriage.

On the 27th, Young J announced the birth of his child in a post on his social media account that read, “Hello, I’m Eunha ♥.” The released photos showed the newborn wrapped in a hat and swaddling cloth. He also shared a commemorative card bearing the baby’s adorable footprint. Tagging his wife’s social media account, he wrote, “You’ve really been through so much ♥,” expressing his affection.

Young J married his wife, who is 13 years younger and was born in 2005, on his birthday, February 22. The two met at Just Jerk, where he was the leader and she was a crew member, and later became a couple.

Last September, he announced his father-in-law’s passing and revealed that his wife was pregnant. He expressed his sadness, saying he had wanted to show his father-in-law, who had been battling cancer for about two years, his wedding and the child who was soon to be born. At the time, Young J also said he would suspend all activities for the time being so he could see the deceased off with his family.

Meanwhile, Young J also drew controversy as he stood trial on suspicion of violating the Military Service Act. From July 2020 to February 2021, he reported symptoms including panic attacks to the psychiatry department of a university hospital and obtained a medical certificate for military service purposes. On that basis, he was classified as a Grade 4 social service agent in March 2021. Prosecutors indicted him on charges of evading military service, alleging that he had falsely described his symptoms as making daily life and economic activity difficult, and that after receiving the Grade 4 classification, he stopped treatment while continuing to appear on television and work on choreography. In December 2025, the court of first instance acquitted him due to insufficient evidence, but that decision was overturned in the second trial following an appeal by prosecutors. On August 20, 2026, the Seoul Southern District Court ruled that he had exploited the nature of psychiatric treatment to evade military service and sentenced him to one year in prison. The court criticized the seriousness of the offense and the methods used, but did not order him detained in court, citing no risk of flight.

Just Jerk, led by Young J, became the first Korean team to win the world hip-hop dance competition Body Rock in 2016, and also took the overall title on Mnet’s Street Man Fighter in 2022.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.