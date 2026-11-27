Photo: SBS's My Little Old Boy

Photo: SBS's My Little Old Boy

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Young-rok] Seo In-young, the 'new-product girl' who once spent 100 million won a month on shopping alone and owned 800 pairs of shoes, has changed 180 degrees.

Seo In-young will appear on the SBS variety show My Little Old Boy (hereafter, the show), airing on the 29th, and give a candid look at her love story with her groom-to-be, who is six years older and has never been married, as well as her 180-degree change to a modest approach to wedding preparations ahead of their remarriage this December.

Lin visited Seo In-young's home and brought up their special connection: she had sung at Seo's first wedding. Seo said she had felt so sorry after her divorce that she couldn't even bring herself to contact Lin. The two spoke openly about everything from how their daily lives had changed to their honest feelings ahead of Seo's remarriage.

Seo In-young, who once spent a staggering 100 million won on floral decorations alone for her first wedding, said she is preparing for her second wedding as a modest, intimate ceremony at a church, sharing an update that showed how much she has changed.

The 'original new-product girl' also revealed her startlingly minimalist lifestyle. Seo In-young, who once spent 100 million won a month on shopping and owned 800 pairs of shoes alone, generously gave Lin expensive outfits, saying, "I don't need clothes anymore. I have to give up everything in the material world." When Lin, transformed from head to toe by Seo, put on an impromptu fashion show, her mother, watching from the studio, was horrified and exclaimed, "How could she wear that?"

Seo In-young revealed the story behind her decision to remarry after falling in love at first sight with her groom-to-be, who is six years older. She confessed that she had always felt sorry toward him because he had never been married before, and Lin, who had gone through the same pain, deeply empathized with her.

Seo In-young shared an anecdote about how her groom-to-be had comforted her by saying, "I'm actually grateful that you've been through a divorce. That way, we can better appreciate each other." She also revealed how deeply she had been moved by his unexpected tenderness.

Seo In-young said that her groom-to-be's consideration in always giving in first whenever they argued had convinced her they should get married. Still, she admitted that she was concerned about her own inability to apologize to a man first. Lin then set out to offer a special solution to help change the 'tough-girl bride-to-be,' Seo In-young. According to reports, when Seo reenacted her usual arguments with her groom-to-be, using a harsh tone and a piercing glare, even Lin was sweating profusely.

Can the 'tough girl' Seo In-young change with Lin's coaching? The SBS show My Little Old Boy, featuring Seo In-young, will air on the 29th.

Reporter Kim Young-rok | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.