[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Ji-hye, 46, was taken aback by her husband JaeWan Moon's sudden suggestion of a third child, and the couple showed off their playful chemistry.

On the 26th, the YouTube channel 'Unpleasantly Nosy Sister' revealed footage of Lee Ji-hye and JaeWan Moon visiting the home of social media star 'Byeon Seobang.'

Meeting the Byeon Seobang couple, who are raising two children, Lee Ji-hye expressed envy, saying, "Did things turn out the way you wanted? You two must get along really well."

As he listened to the conversation, JaeWan Moon suddenly asked, "Are we not getting along?" Lee Ji-hye replied, "We get along well too."

JaeWan Moon immediately followed up with, "Then, should we have a third?" leaving Lee Ji-hye flustered.

Taken aback by the unexpected blunt question, Lee Ji-hye said, "Why are you doing this all of a sudden? When you come at me like this out of nowhere..." A caption reading 'Mr. Naturally Vasectomized, a terminal-stage compulsive liar' appeared on screen, drawing laughs.

JaeWan Moon previously made headlines when he told MMA fighter Dong Hyun Kim, who had actually undergone a vasectomy, after which a pregnancy reportedly occurred, "I'm naturally vasectomized."

Lee Ji-hye, who was born in 1980, married tax accountant JaeWan Moon, who is three years her senior, in 2017, and they have two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.